Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council scheduled May 22 Published 5:07 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, May 22. The meeting will be held at the SGRC Waycross Office located at 1725 S. Georgia Parkway W., Waycross.

An executive and nomination committee meeting will be held prior to the council meeting beginning at 10 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.