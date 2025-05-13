Turner Center announces a “call to artists” for 2025 literary fair Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the 2025 Turner Center Literary Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.,Saturday, Sept. 13 in the Turner Center Galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta.

The literary fair will launch the Turner Center’s sixth annual Art of Writing Contest for area youth, and the event also will highlight the Turner Center’s Young Writers League, Writers League and other literary resources available at the Center.

The call to authors will take place through Aug. 21. The literary fair will highlight local and regional writers and authors who will display and sell their works. All authors will be given a vendor table with two chairs and will be considered for speaker and workshop opportunities.

Sponsors are still needed for this event.

To apply as an author or a sponsor or to learn more about the event details, visit turnercenter.org or contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229-247-2787.