Valdosta Police Department hiring event June 5 Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Valdosta Police Department holds its open testing hiring event at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 5, at the City Hall Annex multipurpose room, 300 North Lee Street.

This test is the initial stage of the hiring process and it could lead to a career in law enforcement.

Entrance is allowed 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once those interested have successfully completed the process, VPD will send them to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, which means getting paid while attending training.

Email newsletter signup

For those who are already a sworn law enforcement officer, the testing is not required. Simply turn in an application for employment.

The testing is set for VPD’s training room, 500 N. Toombs St., Valdosta.

The department offers a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits. Applicants must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department. Those taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15 cash, which is the testing fee.

Minimum requirements for applicants include being at least 20 years of age, a U.S. citizen, having no felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8 or any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1, a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license.

Minimum starting pay is $49,182.52 annually, with incentives. Earn up to $53,182.52 annually based on additional incentives.

Additional incentives include: $1,000 annually for partial college or partial military; $2,000 annually for both partial college and partial military; $2,000 annually for full college or military; $3,000 annually for a combination of partial military/college and full military/college; and $4,000 annually for both full military and full college.

VPD is an equal employment opportunity employer.

Applications for the position of police officer remain open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website, valdostacity.com.

For information on the process and benefits, email Lt. Chris Crews at ccrews@valdostacity.com or call him at 229-293-3113.