VSU’s Learning in Retirement offers new summer programming Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

VALDOSTA — Learning in Retirement at Valdosta State University recently announced a new summer initiative — LIR Lite.

“Offering a summer program fills a real need,” says Sue Bailey, administrative coordinator for VSU’s Office of Professional and Community Education, which oversees Learning in Retirement. “It provides continuity for our members to stay active and connected during the summer months, rather than waiting three months for Learning in Retirement to begin again in September. It is also a great opportunity for people new to Learning in Retirement to try it out. The response from members has been enthusiastic, and we look forward to welcoming old and new friends this summer.”

Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning and recreation. The program offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation.

Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons and enhance their personal development. Traditionally, programming was only offered in the fall and spring.

LIR Lite begins Monday, June 2, and continues through late July. It offers area residents 50 years of age and older more than two dozen opportunities to learn something new this summer. The program lineup features a potluck luncheon, excursions and tours, games, and classes in the areas of health and fitness, fine arts, literature, leisure, arts, crafts, history, social studies and science.

Membership is $39 per person and allows members to participate in as many LIR Lite summer classes and activities as their schedules can accommodate. Any special activities that require an additional fee are noted in advance.

New members are always welcome. An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.m Wednesday, May 21, for prospective and returning members to ask questions, register for classes and meet the VSU team that oversees the Learning in Retirement program.

The Office of Professional and Community Educatio at VSU hosts Learning in Retirement at University Center Entrance 1, located at 1215 North Patterson Street.

Call (229) 245-6484 or email pace@valdosta.edu to learn more.