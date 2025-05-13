Young receives SGMC Health DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

SGMC Health honored Labor & Delivery nurse Carragen Young with its May DAISY Award, an international recognition program that honors the compassionate care and clinical excellence of nurses.

Young was nominated by a grateful patient who credits her with being a pivotal source of support, comfort and strength during the delivery of her baby. From the very first interaction, Young’s genuine spirit and patient-focused approach set the tone for a memorable and empowering birth experience.

“Carragen was one of the reasons I was able to mentally make it through my baby girl’s delivery,” the patient shared. “She made sure to explain everything thoroughly and assured us that our wishes would be upheld. Her positivity never wavered, and her encouragement gave us the confidence to make the best decisions for our family.”

The nomination paints a heartfelt picture of Young’s impact, from speaking words of affirmation during labor to asking if she could continue caring for the family the following day. Her presence in the delivery room was marked by uplifting words, thoughtful gestures, and a deep investment in her patient’s journey.

“The morning of delivery, Carragen came in bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. She kept talking to my belly and telling my baby that it was her birthday,” the patient continued. “Her heart is so incredibly invested in her job, and to be on the receiving end of that was more than we could have ever asked for.”

DAISY Awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate of recognition, a hand-carved sculpture titled, “A Healer’s Touch,” from the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe, and a special floral arrangement of daisies, generously donated by the Flower Gallery, SGMC Health’s local DAISY Award sponsor.