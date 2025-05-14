Lowndes Board of Education discusses updates and student technology changes Published 11:33 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

VALDOSTA — On Monday, the Lowndes County Board of Education met to review progress on construction projects, introduce a new district-wide policy addressing student cell phone use, and celebrate the success of an ongoing meal program.

Executive Director of Facilities and Operations Jeff Hill gave updates on several ongoing construction efforts, including the new Lake Park Elementary School. Brickwork has begun, and the roof is now complete. Once windows are installed, the building will be sealed, allowing crews to begin interior painting and final touches.

Other updates included plans for HVAC replacements and electrical upgrades at Pine Grove Middle and Elementary schools. Track and field improvements are nearly complete as well, with little work remaining on the project.

In a move to promote focused learning, the board discussed a new policy limiting the use of personal electronic devices during the school day. Prompted by Georgia House Bill 340, the Distraction-Free Education Act, the policy restricts cell phone, smartwatch, and other device use for students during instructional time. Board members emphasized the importance of consistency and expressed support for teachers enforcing the policy without fear of liability for confiscated devices. The board is in the early phases of this move as they look to solidify the plan before moving forward with a vote.

Another highlight of the meeting was a report on the district’s new athletic feeding program. First piloted at Lowndes High School in late February, the initiative has served over 7,000 meals to football, track, and softball athletes. Meals, often pasta or rice-based, were made possible through partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, local donors, and booster clubs.

The program was praised for addressing post-practice nutrition needs but also for offering critical support to students who may not otherwise receive regular meals. Plans are underway to expand the program next fall.

The board unanimously approved a number of action items, including the tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a resolution for surplus vehicles, updates to the district’s five-year facilities plan, and grade-level furniture and promotion purchases.