VSU celebrates Class of 2025 with 239th Commencement Ceremony Published 11:43 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

VALDOSTA — Cheers and a sea of black and red gowns filled Valdosta State University’s Complex building as graduates, faculty, and families gathered for the university’s 239th commencement ceremony.

Due to unfortunate weather, all ceremonies were moved to The Complex instead of the desired VSU front lawn. University President Dr. Richard Carvajal opened each ceremony with enthusiasm, assuring the Class of 2025 that the milestone moment would be no less memorable inside.

“I know this is not the front lawn ceremony you had hoped for,” Carvajal said. “But our staff has gone way above and beyond the call of duty today to make this ceremony special for you. So there’s just one question I have. Are you ready to celebrate tonight?”

Members of the platform party, comprised of campus leaders and special guests, were honored for their contributions to the university community. Carvajal took time to spotlight the VSU men’s tennis team, which secured a trip to the NCAA National Finals earlier in the day at Tallahassee.

Addressing the challenges the graduating class faced during their academic journeys, Carvajal recalled obstacles including multiple hurricanes and life’s general unpredictability.

“When not one but two category-four hurricanes hit Valdosta and halted every aspect of daily life, did you think this day would come?” he asked. “Well, it has!”

He prompted the graduates to rise and give standing ovations — first to the university’s faculty and staff, then to the family and friends who supported them along the way.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sherri Noviello then led the recognition of outstanding students. Among them were Michael James Lindsey and Jordan Marie Lowe, recipients of the President’s Award for Academic Excellence. Graduates of the Honors College and those earning academic honors, cum laude, magna cum laude, and summa cum laude, were also celebrated.

Following the conferral of degrees, graduates were invited to join in a performance of the alma mater by the VSU Chamber Singers.

“Candidates for graduation, by the authority vested in me by Chancellor Purdue and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, and with the full support of Valdosta State University’s faculty and alumni, I confer upon you these degrees and certificates,” Carvajal announced to the graduates.