Church briefs May 17 Published 5:18 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Women’s Conference, 11:30 a.m., May 17 and 10 a.m., May 18, The Victory Church Inc., 1619 North Lee St., Saturday: mother/daughter brunch at VSU. Health vendors will be available. Dress attire: Springtime colors/floral. Sunday guest speaker: Pastor Shirley Carter, New Birth Ministries.For more information call Prophetess Donnte Troy at 229-403-6769 or Sister Annie Lois Washington at 229-531-4666.

157th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., May 18, First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 517 North Oak St. Guest speaker: The Rev. Dr. J.T. “Billy” Simon and Greater Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

Annual Women’s Day, 11 a.m., May 18, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Speaker: Sister Jeannie Troope.

Annual Homecoming, 10:30 a.m., May 18, Ochlawilla Baptist Church, 1315 Ochlawilla Rd., Quitman (South Brooks Co.). Special singing by Brian Norris and Jacquelyn and Jessica Ratliff. A covered dish luncheon after service. Bring a favorite covered dish and worship.

The Rev. Sibley Matchett Jr. and First Lady Marion Matchett 18th Pastoral Anniversary, 7 p.m., May 20-21; 11 a.m., May 25, Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 8165 Dry Lake Rd., Quitman. Guest speakers: Tuesday, the Rev. James B. Miller, Graham Chapel Church, Quitman; Wednesday, the Rev. LeRoy Henderson Jr., Second Oak Grove MBC, Clyattville-Nankin Rd.; Sunday, the Rev. Dr. James Redmon, Liberty MBC, Quitman. Dinner will be served.

155th Church Anniversary Celebration, 7 p.m., May 23 and 3 p.m., May 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speakers: Friday, Bishop Enoch Brown Sr., Church Built on the Rock, Valdosta; Sunday, D. John H. Manning Sr., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar.

Annual Men’s Day, 10 a.m., June 1, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 West St., Hahira. Theme: “Walking in our Dominion.” Guest speaker: Pastor Rodrigo Washington, the Fountain of Living Water Ministries, Savannah.

South Lowndes County Vacation Bible School, 8:30 a.m., June 3-5, New Life Ministries Church, 5651 Inner Perimeter Rd. Six community churches involved. Host churches for 2025 are Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Dr. C. Vinson, Sr. and Second Oak Grove Baptist Church, the Rev. Leroy Henderson, Jr. Snacks available each night.