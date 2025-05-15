Education briefs May 17 Published 5:19 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Bob Jones University students named to dean’s list

Two local students are among about 660 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. Students include: Peter Cartwright, Hahira and Zoey Mindziak, Valdosta. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

SRTC nursing graduates honored in pinning ceremony

On Tuesday, May 6, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie where 44 associate of science in nursing students from the SRTC-Tifton and SRTC-Thomasville cohorts received their nursing pins.

The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students is eligible to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on July 29 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams.

The local ASN graduates include: Mary McCabe and Michelle Oliver, Adel; Nicholas Hall, Pavo; Logan Stevens, Ray City; and Lasharra Merriweather and Lataunia Wilson, Valdosta.

SNHU announces spring 2025 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University recognized 17 area students on being named to the spring 2025 president’s list. The spring terms run from January to May.

Area students include: Kay Brown, Adel; Michaela Wilcox, Lakeland; Maylee Bivins, Quitman; Brandi Stone, Ray City; and Makaila Hall, Melanie Richardson, Jacob Taylor, Kishauna Barnes, Kiersten Gargano, Erik Burger, Michael Rockafellow, Jaquavious Jones, Jedhiah Moore, Jacob Clanton, Danielle Waters, Joshua Smith and Addison Vander Zanden, Valdosta.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU announces spring 2025 dean’s list

Seven local Southern New Hampshire University have been named to its spring 2025 dean’s list. The spring terms run from January to May.

Area students include: Maria Kennedy and Shawkat Drye, Hahira; Emma Hartman, Ray City; Melissa McGee, Stockton; and Shasana White-Clarke, Josie Cook, Brittney Jones and Destany Rhodes, Valdosta.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Piedmont University students named to dean’s list

Piedmont University named two local students as part of the more than 240 students who qualified for the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. Dean’s list honorees end the semester with a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.

Area students earning the dean’s list designation include Tamia Johnson and Laurana Layton, both of Valdosta.

SRTC names local students to spring president’s list

THOMASVILLE, GA (05/14/2025)– Recently, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of president’s list for the spring 2025 term, which ended May 5. In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the college.

Area students include: Emanuel Cruz, Adel; Madison Porter, Alapaha; Shannon Thomas and Jessica Sandoval Perez, Enigma; Timothy Odom, Hahira Tiffany Johnson, Lake Park; JAlana Brady, Lenox; Clarissa Townsend, Nashville; Caleb Denham and Christy Jackson, Pavo; Lanique Daniels, Quitman; Jordan Drake, Ray City; Jennie Jean-Louis, Valdosta.