Faith and Family letter: Colors of hope Published 5:21 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

“And I will remember my covenant between me and you. And all living creatures of every kind.” (Genesis 9:15)

Rainbows in the sky have brought an assurance of God’s faithfulness since the days of Noah. In the wake of God’s judgement of sin which resulted in unmusical destruction, he set the colorful beacon as a visual reminder of the everlasting covenant between himself and all living creatures. (Genesis 9:16)

After 40 dark days of rain and months of flooding, one can only imagine how welcome a rainbow, the sign of the covenant must have been to Noah and his family.

It was a reminder of God’s faithfulness that never again will there be a flood to destroy the earth. When we face dark days and tragic losses, whether due to natural disaster, physical or emotional pain, let’s look to God for hope in the midst of it. Even if we don’t catch a glimpse of

His rainbow in those moments. We can be assured of his faithfulness to his promises.

How has God revealed his presence to you during difficult seasons of life? Who might need to hear your story today?

James Miller is a resident of Lakeland.