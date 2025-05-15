Lady Generals win 5-0, advance to Final Four Published 3:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Christian School girls soccer team is Final Four bound after a commanding 5-0 shutout over St. George at home on Wednesday, May 14.

The Lady Generals controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, showing a balanced attack on offense and a lockdown defense that gave St. George few scoring chances.

Joy Frazier opened the scoring for GCS, while Molly Lewis, Bella Iturralde, Adleigh Greene, and Lanie Iturralde each added a goal to cap off an impressive offensive performance. Ellie Lewis led the team with two assists, while Jaya Guilliams and Kenna Mira each added one.

Email newsletter signup

On the defensive side, Maddie Mira, Presley Pittman, Gentry Dees, and Jaya Guilliams anchored a backline that stifled any forward momentum from the visitors. Goalkeeper Lexy Williams made several key saves to preserve the clean sheet and keep the Lady Generals in control from start to finish.

With the win, Georgia Christian advances to the GIAA Final Four.

The Lady Generals will look to keep their championship hopes alive as they prepare for their semifinal matchup next week. GCS will play either Gatewood or Westminster Christian. Their match was scheduled for Friday. If Westminster Christian wins, Georgia Christian will play in Watkinsville. If it’s Gatewood, the game will be in Dasher.