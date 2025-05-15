Lowndes County property transactions May 17 Published 5:26 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Valdosta

Skyline Roofing Solutions, 2227 Oakgrove Circle, roofing, $14,900

Diana Bell Castro, 1714 Clover Dr., building, $30,000

Timber’s LLC, 2108 Melrose Dr., plumbing, $145,000

Timber’s LLC, 2108 Melrose Dr., electrical, $145,000

Timber’s LLC, 2108 Melrose Dr., building, $145,000

Duarte Roof ATL Inc., 2325 Melrose Dr., addition, $3,000

Roberson Construction, 111 Starmount Dr., building, $13,000

Scottie’s Home Improvement, 1515 E. Moore St., building, $2,200

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 36 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 632 E. Gordon St., roofing, $8,450

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 628 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 624 E. Gordon St., roofing, $8,300

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 620 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 616 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 612 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 608 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 604 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 600 E. Gordon St., roofing, $7,500

Raincontrol Roofing, 1501 Madison Heights Dr., roofing, $4,500

Michael Strickland, 624 Ledgedale Circle, roofing, $16,830

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 429 Bryson Cir,, roofing, $6,448

Barbara Lintner, 119 West St., building, $250

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 1707 Forsyth Pl., Roofing, $10,200

Firm Foundation Custom Construction, 909 Williamsburg Dr., Addition, $15,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 913 Brookhaven Dr., Roofing, $13,200

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 608 Way St., Roofing, $7,100

Coombs Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 1624 Boone Dr., mechanical, $15,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 507 Baytree Rd., mechanical, $6,250

Budd Properties, 2145 Bemiss Rd., building, $200

J.H. Strickland Construction LLC, 1115 Ridge Rd., building, $12,500

Ultimate Home Improvements Inc., 1852 Chestnut Dr., building, $6,500

Pyramid Roofing Co., 2002 Houston Ave. roofing, $10,000

Pyramid Roofing Co., 4423 Kenilworth Cir., roofing, $12,000

R2 Sign Design, 3255 Inner Perimeter Rd.,, sign, $7,000

Pyramid Roofing Co., 800, Johnson St., roofing, $17,750

Pyramid Roofing Co., 3906 Galloway St., roofing, $11,000

Fivestar Roofing, 1712 Clover Dr., building, $5,000

Kabob Construction Inc., 1000 Nicholas Dr., roofing, $5,500

Terry Bennett, 1114 E. Cranford Ave., building, $1,500

J&J Remodeling of GA Inc., 2008 Carolyn Ter., building, $25,033

Weaver Electric, 1503 E. Park Ave R12, electrical, $7,500

Deep South Renovations Inc., 2092 S. Sherwood Dr., 2-A , building, $1,000

Weaver Electric, 1503 E. Park Ave R11, electrical, $7,500

Universal Remodeling & Roofing, LLC, 2203 Grotto Rd, building, $10,252

Ronald Willis, 217 Miles St., addition, $3,438

Anderson Cabinet and Door, 3770 Bermuda Run Dr., building, $12,885

Franklin Electrical Solutions Inc., 909 Brookhaven Dr., rlectrical, $1,972

Storehouse Industries LLC, 2206 E. Hill Ave., plan teview, $413,000

Parrilla’s Elite Construction, 2704 Lowndes Dr., roofing, $10,000

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 3308 Inner Perimeter Rd., electrical $122,000

Christy Harrigan, 1302 McArthur Dr., building, $3,200

Shirley Chapple, 2021 Falling Leaf Ln., building, $3,500

MNG Construction, 1007 Ponderosa Dr., building, $54,480

Window World of South Georgia, 806 Millpond Rd., building, $8,900

Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 201 W. Cranford Ave., building, $7,216

Moore Plumbing Service, 1718 Northside Dr., F6, plumbing, $1,200

Edge Roofing LLC, 4115 Whithorn Way, roofing, $10,500

Etheridge Electric Inc., 3531 Club Villas Dr., electrical, $20,000

American Roofing, 2325 Deborah Dr., roofing, $10,500

Fresh Roof of SGA NFL LLC, 1306 McRee Dr., roofing, $3,000

Azalea City Roofing and Construction Inc., 2521 Jerry Jones Dr., roofing, $22,520

Albany Neon Signs, 3219 N. Oak St. Ext. A, sign, $12,000

Advantage Home Exteriors LLC, 620 Justin Dr., roofing, $8,000

Budd Properties, 4 University Pl, Building, $150

Budd Properties, 4 University Pl, Roofing, $5,000

Gary Brotherton, 1307 Baymeadows Dr., building, $8,500

TNT Fireworks, 3274 Inner Perimeter Rd., building, $1,400

TNT Fireworks, 340 Norman Dr., building, $1,400

Parkstone Construction and Contractors LLC, 2210 Bridlewood Dr., building, $31,483

TNT Fireworks, 4196 Bemiss Rd., building, $1,400

South Georgia Restoration, 3741 Bermuda Run Dr., building, $50,000

Pro Exteriors LLC, 1412 Baytree Rd., plan review, $108,000

South Georgia Restoration, 3104 Falling Leaf Ln., building, $75,000

Williams Electric Service and Signs Inc., 3301 Bellemeade Dr., electrical, $10,500

Andrew’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, 3268 Inner Perimeter Rd., A, mechanical, $46,000

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 603 Gornto Rd., roofing, $13,833

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc.,4428 Kenilworth Cir., roofing, $8,597

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 3904 Sedgefield Dr., roofing, $7,963

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 1504 Jones Ave., roofing, $7,058

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 205 Blue Pool Dr., roofing, $4,666

Young Restoration, 2130 Lakeshore Dr., building, $14,766

Anderson Roofing, 720 Old Statenville Rd., building, $8,500

Jessica Lee, 1206 Hickory Dr., building, $60,000

Azalea City Roofing and Construction Inc., 2007 N. Patterson St., building, $1,200

Heath Sellars Construction, 1606 Slater St., roofing, $9,600

Budd Properties, 702 E. Collier St., building, $350

Budd Properties, 906 Williams St., C, building, $5,000

Fivestar Roofing, 310 Holliday St., building, $6,500

Air Pro Heating and Cooling, 808 N. Patterson St., mechanical, $8,500

Window World of South Georgia, 1420 Laura St., building, $7,975

Make IT happen Plumbing, 1707 Norman Dr., plumbing, $20,000

Lei Feng Construction LLC, 1707 Norman Dr., mechanical, $5,000

Lei Feng Construction LLC, 1707b Norman Dr., electrical, $25,000

Orr Roofing, 2108 Meade Ave., roofing, $900

Pyramid Roofing Co., 207 1/2 S. Fry St., roofing, $12,500

Diamond Renovation and Roofing LLC, 205 Wayne Ave., roofing, $8,500

Budd Properties, 805 Pine Point Cir., building, $10,000

1st Choice Electric, 2210 White Oak Dr., electrical, $1,500

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1700 Almond Tree Pl., B, mechanical, $5,450

Budd Properties, 1211 Melody Ln., building, $150

Albany Neon Signs, 3200 N. Ashley St., C2, sign, $75,000

Fresh Roof of SGA NFL LLC, 10 Hedgewood Cir., roofing, $6,475

Valdosta Maintenance and Home Repair LLC, 936 W. Stanfill St., building, $6,600

Angela Freeman, 300 McDougal St., building, $9,750

Peregrino Roofing, 1197 Melody Ln., building, $500

Cana Communications, 1805 Bimbo QSR Blvd., plan review, $49,010

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., 4060 Bemiss Rd., mechanical, $8,768

Tillman Homes Inc., 2409 South Forty Rd., building, $65,000

Duarte Roof ATL Inc., 2325 Melrose Dr., building, $7,500

T&S Construction, 901 Millpond Rd., building, $30,000

dMNG Construction, 101 N. Patterson St., building, $30,000

A-1 Roofing Co., 700 Azalea Cir., roofing, $8,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1415 N. St. Augustine Rd. H4, mechanical, $4,600

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1415 N. St. Augustine Rd. H3, mechanical, $4,600

Coombs Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 343 Oak Center Pl., mechanical, $3,500

Budd Properties, 2403 University Dr., A, building, $1,500

Budd Properties, 1203 Melody Ln., roofing, $400

All Around Roofing, 1705 Forsyth Pl., roofing, $11,200

Ronald Carter, 1113 Grotto Rd., building, $10,000

Dasher

Georgia Automatic Sprinkler Co., 3757 Johnston Rd., plan review, $24,860

David Surrency, 3834 Glenmeade Dr., building, $50,000

Hahira

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 819 Kristen Ln., roofing, $9,847

Maryann Brumfield, 838 Water Cress Way, accessory structure, $4,600

Universal Remodeling & Roofing, LLC, 612 Barnside Ln., roofing, $735

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 319 Barry Field Cir., building, $247,795

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 323 Barry Field Cir., building, $247,795

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 327 Barry Field Cir., building, $247,795

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 331 Barry Field Cir., building, $247,795

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 335 Barry Field Cir., building, $247,795

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 343 Barry Field Cir., building, $247,795

Kellerman Construction Inc., 310 Elizabeth St., building, $1,000

Strada Services LLC, 1573 Beverly Ln., mechanical, $4,800

Strada Services LLC, 1577 Beverly Ln., mechanical, $4,000

Strada Services LLC, 1581 Beverly Ln., mechanical, $3,200

Strada Services LLC, 1573 Beverly Ln., electrical, $7,900

Strada Services LLC, 1581 Beverly Ln., electrical, $6,400

Strada Services LLC, 1577 Beverly Ln., electrical, $6,800

Lake Park

Azalea City Roofing and Construction, Inc., 1800 W. Marion St., roofing, $10,000

Sirmans Services, 1008 W. Cotton Ave., roofing, $6,000

Lowndes

Cornerstone Roofing and Restoration LLC, 3719 Kingston Ct., roofing, $20,527

Betty Battles, 4019 Foxborough Blvd., mechanical, $3,350

Adam Campbell, 4023 Taylor Way, roofing, $13,545

C5 Structures, 4113 Amberly Tr.., roofing, $1,000