Lowndes County property transactions May 17 Published 5:25 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thomas L. Williams, Nashville, to Moreno and Associates Group Inc., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0137-102, $185,000

James B. Braswell, Valdosta, to Francesco Boccia, 3520 River Chase Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0072-021, $345,000

Julia H. Luke, McDonough, to Elizabeth Robinson, 2904 Tara Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0147-181, $243,500

Email newsletter signup

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Water Edgar Maclary, 6066 Bemiss Towns Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0145C-809, $243,000

Larry W. Maffit, Summerfield, Florida, to Flavio Omid Rostami, 4711 Amelia Cir., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-627, $339,900

Albert Gaskell, trustee of the Animals Trust by Trustee d…, Land O’ Lakes, Florida, to A1 Realty and Renovation LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0118B-277, $26,000

D.R. Horton, Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Warren Elden Gebhart Jr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-506, $259,900

Bargeron Investments LLC, Screven, to MCL Investment Properties LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0082D-152, 153;154 and 155;156, $2,815,000

Moreno & Associates Group Inc., Lake Park, to Moreno & Associates Group Inc., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0137-102, $10

William B. Horton, III, Valdosta, to Reames Family LLLP, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0063-007 and -007B, $381,299

GMR Property Holdings LLC, Thomasville, to K&B Capital Holdings LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0116D-304, 0117D-148, 0116D…., $200,000

Deborah T. Hobdy as trustee of Bobby R. Taylor Testamenta…, Valdosta, to Debra Marie Sizemore, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0114C-275, $55,000

Matthew Taylor Engel, Valdosta, to LyndaLou Holdings LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0053-285, $255,000

Karen Browning, Valdosta, to Tyler D. Lewis, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0167-269, $125,000

Kevin C. Pizzino, Warwick, to Nicholas Clark, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145D-422, $255,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida., to Robert Allen Allure, 2082 Tottenham Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-818, $329,900

The estate of Helen M. Blythe a/k/a Helen Marie Blythe McNally, Calhoun, 4115 Ginger Tr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0055-151, $237,500

Halo of South Georgia LLC, Lakeland, to the French Family Trust, 3923 Lu Ln., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0072-666, $314,900

D.R. Horton, Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Josiah Maximino Espinosa, 3108 Darbyshire Cir., $347,610

Young Byun, as trustee of the Young Byun Revocable Living…, Valdosta, to John Isaac Piper, 4201 Wilshire Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0149B-073, $149,400

MDJS Development LLC, Valdosta, to Halo of South Georgia LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel Nos. 0044-140 and 0044-154, $82,000

Redfern Construction LLC, Valdosta, to GTalley Properties LLC, 2302 Jerry Jones Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0080D-131, $59,100

Four Bee Development LLC, Hahira, to Tomas F. Moore, 3944 Greenridge Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0146B-011, $220,000

Kathy B. Smith, Valdosta, to Town and Country Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0157A-038, $75,000

Georgia Home Partners LLC, Decatur, to Blaine Lowery, 2416 Westwood Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0080B-037, $120,000

Mary Alice Griffin, Quitman, to Valerie Leonard Snyder, 4665 Cindy St. Ext., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0144-522, $151,200

Dixon Taylor Construction Inc., Valdosta, to Evan Peter Roth, 3070 Houser Way, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-896, $439,900

D.R. Horton, Inc., Tallahassee, Florida., to Sean Brian Platt, 1017 Walter Way, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-515, $285,000

Gerald Chips, Polk City, Florida, to Clifford Gibson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0054B-042, $397,000