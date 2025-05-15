Mediacom awards $1,000 scholarship to Lowndes senior Published 5:27 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

HAIRA – Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Abby

Heruska, a senior at Lowndes High School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship Program. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Hahira resident for excellence in leadership and academics.

“Mediacom understands the importance of investing in future leaders like Abby Heruska,” said Mediacom Senior Director of Area Operations Darryl Chaney. “I’m proud that our company annually commits financial support to talented local students with the Mediacom World Class Scholarship Program. We congratulate all Class of ’25 graduates, and particularly celebrate Abby’s outstanding achievements so far.”

Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s senior vice president of operations, product strategy and consumer experience, said their corporate philosophy goes beyond achieving business success.

“We are deeply committed to fostering the potential of young minds, recognizing that investments in student development help lay the foundation for a brighter and more promising future for all.” Dandnaik said.

This year marks the 24th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband services. Each year, Mediacom selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education. Upon receiving the scholarship, recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.