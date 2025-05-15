Movies offer the drama of war with a taste of science fiction Published 5:30 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

“Words of War”

(Drama/: 1 hour, 57 minutes)

Starring: Maxine Peake, Ciarán Hinds and Jason Isaacs

Director: James Strong

Rated: R (Strong language and language)

Movie Review:

“Words of War” is based on factual events about journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya. She places herself in danger to report the conflict in Chechnya in the early 2000s. As VladimirPutin began his reign of power, Politkovskaya became a champion of the free press in Russia and one of the high-profile figures the Chechens trusted. Politkovskaya quickly became a target of the Putin regime.

Rather than interviewing mostly Russian military and government officials regarding conflict in Chechnya, Anna Politkovskaya (a sound performance by Peake) interviews Chechens. Russia regards the Chechens as rebels and a terrorist threat. Politkovskaya conducted interviews in various places with Chechens from their homes and their migration routes across war-torn lands. Russians treat the Chechens like secondary citizens. Even more, the Chechens live under adverse conditions, facing poverty, torture and murder constantly. Politkovskaya’s reporting also puts her on the list of government-targeted journalists and activists in Russia.

Unknown assailants eventually assassinated Politkovskaya at her home in 2006 on Putin’s birthday. The end credits show some of the more than 1,500 journalists, some very recognizable people, killed while reporting on issues around the globe. If anything, Politkovskaya’s story amplifies the need for a free press to help fight against oppression and maintain democracies.

While this overplays Politkovskaya’s part in some events, this biopic/drama remains an attention-getter throughout and a cautionary tale about the dangers of being a journalist. “Words of War” hits all the major timeline events in a biographical blueprint, mainly Politkovskaya’s coverage of the Second Chechen War, without allowing audiences to get to know her beyond her journalism.

Grade: B (A good journalistic fight for the oppressed.)

“Watch the Skies”

(Science-Fiction/Adventure: 1 hour, 56 minutes)

Starring: Inez Dahl Torhaug, Jesper Barkselius and Sara Shirpey

Director: Victor Danell

Rated: PG-13 (Violence content, bloody images and language)

Movie Review:

“Watch the Skies” is a science fiction and fantasy adventure set in 1996. It creates a nice mystery, incorporating scientific research data processed via computer software and dial-up internet, which were still in their infant stage during the 1990s. The movie also captures life in Sweden regarding UFOs. Although the narrative is familiar in some scenes, it offers a nice getaway.

Denise (Torhaug) still pines for her long-lost father Uno (Oscar Töringe), who others have dismissed as a bizarre, crazed adventurer. The rebellious teenager believes she has put the past behind her until her father’s missing vehicle crashes through the side of a farmer’s barn. She believes aliens abducted her father. With the assistance of a small extraterrestrial enthusiast group led by Lennart Svahn (Barkselius) called UFO Sweden, the original title of “Watch the Skies,” Denise ventures to find her father.

Einstein, black holes, math, astrophysics and interdimensional travel are all a part of this adventure that is reminiscent of the short film with the same name made in 2012 (Director Ben Davis). “Watch the Skies” holds one’s attention, even when the antics become far-out moments.

Although this movie is a Swedish production, producers use AI technology to synchronize actors’ lips and other facial movements, so the appearance is that these people are speaking English. This is a nice touch because when the actors communicate hard-core science technobabble, the audiences can follow along more easily without reading globs of subtitles. Watch out especially for minute details like prominent number sequences.

“Watch the Skies” is lacking in its ability to make one care about its characters’ plight. These onscreen people do not inspire an emotional connection, even during tension-filled, emotive moments.

Still, the adventurous mystery that unfolds takes audiences to an interesting place akin to nostalgic science fiction of the 1980s.

Grade: B- (Watch for this.)