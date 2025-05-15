Quitman native plans to transform local Burger King restaurants under his leadership Published 5:32 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

QUITMAN — Michael James Spray, a Burger King Franchisee with deep roots in South Georgia, is bringing new energy and purpose to the two local Burger King restaurants he recently acquired, including the very same Quitman location where he once worked in high school.

After years of living in Washington, D.C., Spray returned to his hometown and with a long-lasting passion for the Burger King brand, he set on a personal mission to revitalize the underperforming local Burger King restaurants and to give back to his community.

Now, Spray is the owner of two Burger King restaurants in Quitman and Monticello, Florida. Creating new jobs in his community of Quitman, he expanded his team from nine to 50 employees and within the first week of opening the location, the team broke the restaurant’s all-time sales record.

Email newsletter signup

Spray continues to foster a strong work culture rooted in service, integrity and pride at both restaurants. He visits his restaurants daily, making a positive impact on his team and providing reliable support.

“What drew me to these restaurants was knowing their potential and what they could do to enhance their local communities,” Spray said. “I always had my eye on them and knew at some point they’d become available, and when that time came, I was ready to step in and get them up and going.”

Spray is determined to continue improving his business and plans to remodel both restaurants, starting with the Quitman location. He is actively engaged in revamping the restaurant and transforming it into the brand’s “Sizzle” restaurant image that was introduced in October 2023.

His commitment to growth also includes an eye toward expansion.

“We have two right now, but we’re looking to acquire more in the South Georgia and North Florida Panhandle region,” Spray added.

Beyond restaurant operations, Spray is heavily involved in his local community. He introduced training programs for young workers, sponsored a local youth baseball team – “Junior Whoppers” — and revitalized the indoor playground at the Quitman location, creating a space for new generations to make memories. To celebrate young achievement, he also plans to reward local honor roll students with free ice cream and cookies at the end of the school year.

Spray’s story is a powerful example of how hometown pride and ambitious spirit can come together to support both business growth and positive change in the community.