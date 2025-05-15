Seminar on etiquette for young people Published 5:33 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Copeland African American Museum in conjunction with 100 Black Men of

Valdosta will sponsor a “Seminar on Etiquette for Young People,” at 10:30 a.m., May 31, 2025.

The seminar will be held at Pound Hall, North Campus, Valdosta State University. The participants must be between the ages of 7-14.

Stephaine Bullard, a certified etiquette consultant, will conduct the seminar. Bullard is a graduate of the Harley Langdale Jr College of Business at VSU and holds many certifications.

She is also a member of the Valdosta Junior Services League, Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. and the Valdosta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

The event will be catered by Covington’s. Call 229-247-4617 to register a child.