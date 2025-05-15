SGMC Health Foundation receives generous gift in memory of Josephine Hutchinson to support bereaved families Published 5:35 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

The SGMC Health Foundation has been honored with a deeply heartfelt donation made in memory of Josephine Hutchinson, thanks to an outpouring of love and support. With this gift, two CuddleCots were purchased for the Women and Children’s Department at SGMC Health to comfort families experiencing infant loss.

With the support of family and friends, Taylor and Sarah Hutchinson donated the CuddleCots after their daughter Josephine was born to rest Feb. 28, 2024. With nearly $7,000 raised through donations made in Josephine’s honor, this gift will support other families walking through similar heartbreak.

CuddleCots are specially designed cooling systems that allow families more uninterrupted time with their babies who have passed. The device gently cools both pre-term and full-term infants to maintain a consistent body temperature. This cherished time helps parents and loved ones hold, bond with and say goodbye to their baby. This allows space for memory-making, photography, family visits and support from care teams.

The portable and discreet nature of the cooling system allows it to be placed in any cot or bassinet in the hospital, helping create a more familiar and comforting environment during an incredibly difficult time.

“In the dark moments of life, decisive decision-making is near impossible and rarely provides space for healing,” shared Taylor and Sarah Hutchinson. “The services from the SGMC Health’s Women and Children’s Department, .haplain services, and foundation teams gifted us with time that we weren’t aware we needed. We wanted to pass that gift of time along to couples who tragically find themselves on the same road as us. By doing so, we hope to honor Josephine’s short but bright light here on earth.”

“This special gift is a compassionate legacy of love that will serve families for years to come,” said Hilary Willis, director of development and volunteer services. “We are deeply grateful to the Hutchinson family and all who gave in Josie’s honor.”

The SGMC Health Foundation exists to support the development and excellence of healthcare throughout the health system. As a philanthropic partner, the foundation focuses on securing resources that empower SGMC Health’s mission to improve the lives of all it serves.

For more information about how to support the SGMC Health Foundation and donate directly in memory of Josephine, visit josephinesgift.org/.