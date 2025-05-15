Two teens shot after argument erupts over a charging cable Published 12:03 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

VALDOSTA — A local man is facing 10 felony charges linked to a shooting that hit two and grazed two other youths.

JaMaurion Fountain, 21, turned himself in to face charges in the shootings Sunday, May 11, in and around the 700 block of East Gordon Street. A 17-year-old male was shot in the hip and a 15-year-old female was hit in the torso, while the two others had superficial injuries, according to a news release from the Valdosta Police Department.

Fountain is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault; two felony counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree; felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony damage to property; and felony terroristic threats, VPD reported.

During a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Gordon Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, Valdosta officers heard numerous gunshots. As they responded, there were several calls to 911 reporting a shooting, police said.

VPD said officers found the 17-year-old male, who had been shot in the hip, standing in a parking lot in the 700 block of East Gordon Street. Officers immediately rendered first aid until SGMC Health EMS and the Valdosta Fire Department arrived. This victim was later transported to SGMC.

While first responders were at the incident location, 911 received another call stating a 15-year-old female had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso.

VPD detectives and crime scene personnel responded and conducted the investigation, according to the news release.

Through investigation, VPD said that detectives determined that there was a large gathering of both juveniles and adults at a graduation and prom after-party near the location where the 17-year-old was found. During the gathering, police said they determined an argument started over an alleged theft of a cell phone charging cord, which resulted in Fountain discharging a rifle numerous times into the crowd.

As people began to run, the two victims were shot, while a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were superficially injured as they were running away from the shooter, VPD reported.

Both shooting victims were treated and later released from the hospital.

After detectives identified Fountain as being involved in the shooting, arrest warrants were obtained for him on 10 felony charges. VPD had been searching for Fountain for several days before he turned himself into the Lowndes County Jail overnight Tuesday.

VPD said the investigation into the shooting incident remains under investigation and more charges are expected to be forthcoming.

“At four in the morning, there is absolutely no reason that any juveniles should be allowed to gather at a location with adults,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said. “During a time of the year when families are celebrating graduations and proms, we are extremely lucky that we do not have families that are planning funerals. We are still looking into who was responsible and allowed this gathering, and we will hold them accountable as well.”

If anyone has any further information on this case, contact the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at valdostacity.com/police-department.