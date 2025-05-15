Valdosta City Schools earns national recognition as best community for music education for second consecutive year Published 5:39 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has once again been honored with the prestigious Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment and support of music education.

This marks the second consecutive year VCS has received this national recognition, underscoring the district’s dedication to providing all students with access to a high-quality, comprehensive music education.

Now in its 26th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation recognizes school districts that demonstrate exceptional achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

Valdosta City Schools joins 935 districts across the nation in receiving this honor, reflecting the collective efforts of teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders.

“This recognition affirms the commitment of Valdosta City Schools to fostering creativity, expression, and academic excellence through music education,” said Dr. Craig Lockhart, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools. “Our district firmly believes that music is an essential component of a well-rounded education, and we are incredibly proud of our students, educators and the broader community for their continued support.”

The NAMM Foundation’s Best Communities designation is awarded following a rigorous application process that evaluates funding, participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community engagement. Responses are verified by school officials and reviewed by the leading arts education research organization, WolfBrown.

“Our music programs, from elementary to high school, play a vital role in developing not just musicians, but confident, creative, and engaged learners,” said Tangela Kimber, director of fine arts and world languages for Valdosta City Schools. “This award celebrates the passion, dedication, and daily hard work of our music educators, students, and the entire Valdosta community who value the arts as a crucial part of education.”

Valdosta City Schools offers a comprehensive music education program that includes general music, band, strings and choral music at all school levels, providing opportunities for students to explore and grow in the arts throughout their educational journey.