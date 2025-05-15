VHS senior receives Amazon future engineer scholarship Published 5:38 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Valdosta High School Senior IB Scholar Marzell Usher has been named a 2025 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipient — an incredible achievement.

This prestigious scholarship awards up to $40,000 in college funding ($10,000 per year), along with a guaranteed paid internship at Amazon following the first year of college.

During the internship, Usher will collaborate with Amazon professionals on meaningful projects that impact customers around the world. In addition, he will be paired with a dedicated career coach and have the opportunity to connect with senior Amazon leaders, gaining valuable mentorship and professional experience.

Email newsletter signup

Each year, only 400 students across the U.S. are selected for this honor. Usher is one of just 29 students in Georgia to receive it.