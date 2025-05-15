Vikings set spring scrimmage game for May 16 Published 10:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

VALDOSTA — Lowndes High will play its Crimson-White scrimmage football game Friday, May 16 at Martin Stadium. Middle schoolers begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by 9th grade at 5:15 and varsity at 6 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the ticket office, or at the gate Friday afternoon. Fans will only be able to use the home side of the stadium, and will only be able to enter on gates on that side. Concessions will be available.

In addition to scrimmaging, Lowndes football has opened its season ticket sale for 2025.

Season ticket holders have until June 19 to renew their sets. Renewals can be done at the Board of Education offices on Norman Drive.

Ticket office hours for May are Monday-Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. On May 22, the ticket office will stay open until 6 p.m.

The Vikings will open the regular season Aug. 15 against Jenkins of Savannah. Six games will be at home this year for Lowndes, including the first five.

The Region 1-6A schedule is slated to begin Sept. 26 at Colquitt County.

Lowndes went 10-2 in 2024 — 9-1 in the regular season — advancing to the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Adam Carter enters his third season in charge of the Vikings. In his first two campaigns, the team has gone 14-8.