Chris Carr looks for support in Valdosta ahead of governor bid Published 5:15 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

VALDOSTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr visited Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering on Wednesday to meet with local residents and potential supporters as he prepares to run for governor.

The breakfast event offered Carr a chance to outline his vision for the state, reflect on his career, and answer questions from attendees. Such questions varied from public safety and economic development to tax policy and minimum wage.

In his address, Carr emphasized Georgia’s position as a national leader in business, crediting policies made under Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican leadership. Carr pointed to his own experience in economic development, where he helped promote jobs through trade, tourism, and manufacturing, as preparation for leading the state through its next chapter.

“The modern Georgia on four pillars: agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and military,” Carr said. “Communities like this one have played a major role in that, and now it’s about building on that success and planning for what’s next.”

Carr highlighted crime as a pressing topic, noting the state’s expanded enforcement efforts and partnerships with local law enforcement. He called for continued investment in public safety, stressing that every Georgian, regardless of background, deserves to feel secure.

“I don’t care your race, your gender, your religion, or where you’re from—you deserve to be safe in this state,” Carr said, referencing the Georgia Constitution and his office’s focus on criminal prosecution.

He also spoke about strengthening infrastructure and the workforce to prepare Georgia for challenges related to AI and the evolving job market. Carr discussed pushing for lower tax burdens while rejecting what he called “not honest” promises to eliminate the sales tax without a real replacement strategy.

Carr also talked about judicial reform, housing costs, prison system security, and his views on the state’s election system. While one audience member voiced concern over Georgia’s voting infrastructure, Carr defended recent election reforms.

He closed by inviting attendees to connect him with others who might support his campaign and encouraged continued financial backing. Once the event wrapped up, Carr stayed behind to chat, answer additional questions, and lay the groundwork for his bid for Georgia’s highest office.