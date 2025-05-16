LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Battery facility will be a blessing Published 7:27 am Friday, May 16, 2025

I recently saw a post on May 8, 2025, which states a Battery Energy Storage System will be constructed in Lowndes County at Moody. This project is to be finished in 2026. This is just what our region needs as renewable energy becomes more vital to us.

To add, as we rely on the benefits of clean renewable energy such as solar power, this batter storage will be stored for use at peak periods to enable households to receive clean energy that will be efficient and reliable.

Renewable Clean Energy is progressing in our City without limits.

Wanda Bennett

Georgia Citizens Climate Lobby