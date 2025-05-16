Reid, Bounds, Rudolphs among HOF Class of 2025 Published 12:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

ATLANTA — The Azalea City will be well represented this October at the fourth annual induction of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

Included in the class of 33 are former Valdosta Wildcats players Stan Bounds and Coleman Rudolph and former Lowndes Vikings star Greg Reid. In addition are two others with Valdosta connections. Former Wildcats defensive coordinator Jack Rudolph, who played his high school ball at Atlanta’s Grady is being inducted, as is former Valdosta State quarterback Fabian Walker (Americus).

Induction will take place Oct. 25, 2025 at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Tickets are already available for purchase at www.ghsfhf.com.

The Rudolphs are the first father and son duo to make the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

Coleman Rudolph was called Georgia’s 19-ranked prospect in 1988, a year that saw him make All-State. At Georgia Tech, he set a Yellow Jackets market with 28.5 career sacks. He played four seasons in the NFL.

Before his decades of success as Valdosta defensive coordinator, Jack Rudolph starred at Grady (now Midtown) High, starting on its 1953 state championship team. He also played college ball at Tech, then in the American Football League.

Reid’s name probably still causes coaches to shudder in Georgia.

All-Classification Player of the Year in 2008 for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Reid also made Parade All-American and was MVP of the Under Armour All-Star game. He was three-time All-State. A threat to score at any time in all three phases of the game, Reid had nine interceptions as a senior, along with 1,242 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

After college years at Florida State and Valdosta State, Reid played professionally in Canada and for Arena League teams.

Bounds quarterbacked the 1971 Wildcats squad that won every accolade imaginable at the state and national levels.

In going 13-0, Valdosta outscored opponents by an average of 40-11. The title game was a 62-12 rout of second-ranked Avondale. Bounds and previous Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame inductee Stan Rome made All-State, Bounds named Back of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bounds threw for 2,785 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior, both state records at the time. He also ran for 23 touchdowns. A year earlier, Bounds threw for 2,173 yards and 19 TDs. Bounds played collegiately at Ole Miss.

Walker, who led VSU to its second national crown in 2004, was a star at Americus High (since consolidated with Sumter County). There, he set a then-state record with 8,281 passing yards and 81 touchdowns.

Among the best known names of the Class of 2025 are University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who played his high school ball at Bainbridge. NBA legend Walt Frazier is one of two GIA inductees for this year. Frazier starred at quarterback for Atlanta’s Howard High.

Lindsay Scott, perhaps best known for being on the other end of a touchdown pass from Buck Belue against Florida, is in after a stellar playing career at Wayne County High. Cam Newton, recently-retired NFL star, has been elected for his feats at Westlake.

Sterling Sharpe (Glennville) gets an automatic induction for being a member of the NFL Hall of Fame.

Other members of the Class of 2025 are, listed in chronological order, Tom Nash (Washington), Stumpy Thomason (Tech), Jack Roberts (Albany), Frank Pitts (Archer), Kim King (Brown), Paul Gilbert (Athens), Danny Buggs (Avondale), Reggie Wilkes (Southwest, Atlanta), Chip Banks (Lucy Laney), Willie Gault (Griffin), Freddie Gilbert (Griffin), Knox Culpepper (Lovett), Harris Barton (Dunwoody), Steve Wallace (Chamblee), Chris Gardocki (Redan), Robert Toomer (Worth County), Robert Edwards (Washington County), Keith Brooking (East Coweta), Curt McGill (Brookwood), Carlos Rogers (Butler), Josh Nesbitt (Greene County) and Isaiah Crowell (Carver, Columbus).

Becky Taylor is a member of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame committee.