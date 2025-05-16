Wildcat standout Jabarri Williams commits to Middle Georgia State Published 2:34 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 3

VALDOSTA— Surrounded by coaches, family, and a proud Wildcat community, Valdosta’s Jabarri Williams officially signed to play college basketball on Wednesday.

The senior guard will suit up for Middle Georgia State University, which is transitioning to the Peach Belt Conference in NCAA Division II competition. Williams was the only player in the 2025 recruiting class that the program pursued.

Head coach of the Wildcats, James Lee, opened the event at Valdosta High School with a video of supporters who wanted to send their love to the graduating senior on the momentous occasion. Coach Lee then took some time to talk to attendees about what it has been like to be Williams’ coach.

Email newsletter signup

“As a coach, you have those players who always stand out to you and will always be close to your heart,” Coach Lee said. “Like I said, for me, he’s family.”

Williams credited his coach for being a key part of his journey.

“Since day one, he helped me,” Williams said. “I just embraced everything—all his talks on the road about my plan and how I needed to do this and what I needed to work on. I just took it in and listened. It helped me this far.”

Coach Lee highlighted the level of care in the program as a foundation for Williams’ success.

“That brotherhood they have—the older guys reaching down and pulling the young guys up, showing them what it takes to get to that level—it’s beautiful,” Lee said. “Here at VHS, we say, ‘Cats on three, family on six,’ and we really do believe that.”

Williams is already focused on what lies ahead as he prepares to compete at the next level.

“I want to win. My first year, I want to remember that season as a winning season,” he said. “I want to win the peach belt and all that. I want to have a good career.”

While the event was a celebration of Williams’ journey, the Wildcat community will miss seeing his highlights on the court and the character he brought to the program. Coach Lee told the audience that although he does not have a son, he considers Williams a part of his family as the signee takes the next steps in his career.