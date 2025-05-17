Kam Jackson signs with East Georgia, leaves lasting legacy at Lowndes Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

VALDOSTA— For years, Kam Jackson electrified the court at Lowndes High School—soaring above defenders, diving for loose balls, and becoming the kind of player who made fans rise to their feet. On Wednesday, the fan favorite signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at East Georgia.

The moment was a culmination of years of dedication and quiet grind for Jackson, who reflected on the journey.

“It feels like I put all the hard work in and it’s paying off,” Jackson said. “But I still feel like I got a chip on my shoulder. College is just more people, that’s dogs. And I want to show them I am the better dog, the bigger dog.”

Jackson’s path to this moment began back in October 2021, when Coach Benjamin first saw him play for Pine Grove Middle in the championship game. Even then, he stood out—not just for his size, but for his effort and seriousness. That drive carried into high school, where he rapidly ascended from ninth-grade team standout to varsity contributor.

By the end of his junior year, Jackson was averaging 16 points and six rebounds a game, dazzling crowds with high-flying dunks and consistent production. As a senior, he stayed steady, putting up 12 points per game and earning back-to-back Region Offensive Player of the Year honors. His final stat line as a Viking: 833 points, 388 rebounds, 75 steals, 53 blocks—and countless memories.

East Georgia head coach Travis Garrett made the trip to Lowndes for the ceremony and shared his excitement.

“We’re very excited to have him in our program,” Garrett said. “We look forward to seeing Kam doing some great things for us.”

Before officially signing, Coach Benjamin showcased a highlight reel of Jackson’s skills. With a feeling of nostalgia and pride, Jackson made it official and signed his official letter of intent to move to East Georgia.

And for Lowndes, Kam Jackson’s legacy is just beginning.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to coach that kid,” said head coach Reshon Benjamin during the signing ceremony. “He’ll be the type of kid we talk about for younger kids coming up. This is the kind of guy you want to be like in this world. It has been an honor.”