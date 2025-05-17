Lowndes, Walton set for 6A baseball championship Published 9:30 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

VALDOSTA — With a sweep of the Etowah High Eagles, the Lowndes Vikings have advanced to the GHSA state baseball playoffs finals and will attempt to make it three consecutive state crowns. The state championship games will be held at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, home of the Gwinnett Stripers.

The championship is a best-of-three series and Lowndes will play Walton in a doubleheader on Tuesday May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. The third, “if necessary” game would be on Wednesday May 21 at noon.

Tickets are available via GoFan only. The ticket link will be live the week of the games and a ticket is good for all games each day.

For those unable to be there in person, the GHSA said the games will stream on NFHS Network.

Baseball finals in the GHSA are split across three locations. Besides Class 6A, Coolray Field will also host 4A and 5A. Houston County is to take on Newnan in 5A, and Cartersville plays Blessed Trinity in 4A.

Rome hosts 2A (Franklin County v. Rockmart), 3A (Cherokee Bluff v. Troup) and A Division 1 (Pepperell v. Gordon Lee).

Georgia Southern gets ClassA-3A private (Savannah Christian v. Calvary Day) and A Division 2 (Lanier County v. Wilcox County).