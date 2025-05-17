Page 1-6A Coach of the Year, Rountree, Lampkin win individual awards Published 3:28 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

VALDOSTA — Lowndes’ success on the baseball diamond turned into big awards in Region 1-6A. Ryan Page, head coach of the Vikings is the region’s Coach of the Year for winning the conference crown, and Brinson Rountree shared in Region Pitcher of the Year. Valdosta’s Braeden Lampkin earned Defensive Player of the Year.

Rountree’s splits his honor with Richmond Hill’s Aiden Pluff. The other individual award went to Tift County’s John Davis who is Region Player of the Year.

Vikings were all over the first-team selections. Coleman Lewis and Matthew Kerrigan were picked as infielders, as was catcher Noah Burnham and pitcher Garret Moon.

Earning second-team were Heath Davis and Dru Inman of Lowndes, and Matt Bounds and Stephen Little of Valdosta.