AMVETS POST 607 sponsors Memorial Day events May 25-26 Published 9:22 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

AMVETS Post 607 is sponsoring two Memorial Day events.

The Salute to American Veterans event will be held from 4-9 p.m., Sunday, May 25 at Unity Park, 301 E. Central Ave.

The event will be an old school musical with local musicians. There will also be arts and crafts and food vendors. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

The AMVETS Post 607 will also hold a Memorial Day program at 3 p.m., Monday, May 26 at the AMVETS Post 607, 728 E. Hill Ave.

Both events are free to the public.