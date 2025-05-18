Historic photo of the week Published 9:25 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

1 of 2

The Griffin Residence, 1108 North Patterson St., circa 1906 was originally the home of Dr. Archibald “Archie” Griffen and his wife, Dorothy “Dollie” Willis Little. The second level was added in 1913. Dr. Griffin and Dr. Alex G. Little opened the Little-Griffin Hospital in 1915 at 1307 North Patterson St. Historic photo and information courtesy of the Bennett family and the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum, which is open free to the public 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.