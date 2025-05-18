Lowndes County food scores May 20
Published 9:26 am Sunday, May 18, 2025
Thai Chang No. 2
2910 N. Ashley St.; May 14
93 – A
Great Wall GA Inc.
2908 N. Ashley St., Ste A; May 14
93 – A
IHOP 36-144
1821 W. Hill Ave.; May 13
100 – A
Hardees No. 1502993
2910 N. Ashley St.; May 13
88 – B
Cocina Maria Bonita
2418 Rocky Ford Rd.; May 13
100 – A
Covington’s Dining and Catering
310 N. Patterson St.; May 12
96 – A
Cook Out Restaurant
1000 St. Augustine Rd.; May 12
91 – A
Wiregrass Culinary Arts
4089 Val Tech Rd.; May 12
100 – A
Waffle House
1819 W. Hill Ave.; May 12
100 – A
The Tea Bar
1703 Norman Dr.; May 12
100 – A