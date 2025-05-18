Lowndes County food scores May 20

Published 9:26 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

By Staff report

Thai Chang No. 2

2910 N. Ashley St.; May 14

93 – A 

Great Wall GA Inc.

2908 N. Ashley St., Ste A; May 14

93 – A 

 

IHOP 36-144

1821 W. Hill Ave.; May 13

100 – A 

 

Hardees No. 1502993

2910 N. Ashley St.; May 13

88 – B

 

Cocina Maria Bonita

2418 Rocky Ford Rd.; May 13

100 – A 

 

Covington’s Dining and Catering

310 N. Patterson St.; May 12

96 – A

 

Cook Out Restaurant

1000 St. Augustine Rd.; May 12

91 – A 

 

Wiregrass Culinary Arts

4089 Val Tech Rd.; May 12

100 – A 

 

Waffle House

1819 W. Hill Ave.; May 12

100 – A 

 

The Tea Bar

1703 Norman Dr.; May 12

100 – A 

 

