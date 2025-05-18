SGBC appoints Valdosta State University student volunteer Published 9:30 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers recently announced the appointment of Lauryn Morrow as its new student volunteer.

This appointment underscores the chamber’s commitment to fostering strong connections between students and the local business community and providing valuable opportunities for the next generation of business leaders.

Morrow is a highly motivated and accomplished bachelor of business administration candidate at Valdosta State University, majoring in finance and accounting. She has consistently achieved dean’s list honors and has been recognized with awards such as the Valdosta Student Life Award of Excellence in Collaboration and the Student Career Spotlight.

Morrow also is a Georgia Gulf College of Business Finance scholar and a Valdosta State University study abroad scholar.

Morrow’s experience includes internships with prestigious organizations such as J.P. Morgan, where she will be an incoming wealth management summer analyst, Bush Wealth Management and PricewaterhouseCoopers. In these roles, she has demonstrated skills in client relationship management, financial analysis and consulting.

Beyond her academic and professional achievements, Morrow is also a proven leader. She is the founder and president of Women in Business at VSU, where she has successfully affiliated the organization with the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business and has grown its membership to more than 100.

“During my time as a volunteer,” said Morrow, “I’m hoping to gain a well-rounded perspective on the South Georgia economy, especially as an Atlanta native. I’m excited to be immersed in the mentorship opportunities that come with being part of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, to improve my technical skills with tools like Adobe Creative Suite and digital cameras, and to play a role in strengthening the connection between professionals and students.

“This opportunity will make me more knowledgeable by allowing me to learn firsthand how to maintain client relationships and create strategic partnerships that support professional growth as a future finance professional. It also offers me the chance to build lifelong connections that I can use to uplift both myself and other students at Valdosta State University.

“Additionally, the hands-on experience such as taking event photos and recording fireside chats will provide me with tangible points to add to my resume. Most importantly, this role brings personal fulfillment, as it aligns with my passion for helping students access professional development opportunities. I’m eager to contribute by bridging the gap between businesses and students through thoughtful communication and collaboration.”

SGBC President and Chief Executive Officer H. DeWayne Johnson said the Southern Georgia Black Chambers is confident that Morrow will be a valuable asset to the team.

“Her passion for business, leadership skills, and commitment to community engagement align perfectly with the chamber’s mission,” Johnson added.

In addition to her new role with the SGBC, Morrow is also Miss Cumberland Island 2025 and is seeking support for her journey to the Miss Georgia competition. Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering benefits such as program book exposure, social media promotion and community and brand engagement. More information about supporting her campaign can be found at bio.site/laurynmorrow.