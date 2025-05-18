Valdosta City Schools Foundation awards 38 scholarships totaling $26,500 to graduating seniors Published 9:32 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Valdosta City Schools Foundation has awarded 38 scholarships totaling $26,500 to members of the Class of 2025 during the annual Valdosta High School and Valdosta Early College Academy Honors Nights held during the week of May 5.

These scholarships, made possible by generous donors, alumni and community partners, celebrate the hard work, leadership, resilience and service of Valdosta’s graduating seniors. Many of these scholarships are new for 2025, offering even more opportunities for students to be recognized for their unique contributions and future goals.

2025 scholarship recipients are:

Arthur Morin Cultural Connection Scholarship ($1,000) – Vivian Cochran, University of Georgia

Bright Start, Brighter Futures Scholarships ($1,000 each) – Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia; Malcolm Thomas, Georgia State University; Tristen Steward, Georgia State University; and Erin Howard, Albany State

Edward Colton Deane Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) – Madelyn Alise James, Georgia State University

Ella’s Way Scholarship ($1,000) – Nah’Torrie Nicki Hill, Spelman College;

Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation Scholarships ($500 each) – Marzell Usher Jr., GSU; Rhaniah Payne, Mercer; Zymiriah Cooper, GSU; Colbie Crenshaw; VSU; and Isaiah Lockhart, Georgia Tech

Horne Learning Center Scholarship ($500) – Brandon Reyes, Mercer University

J.L. Lomax Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Timothy James Kelsie Jr., Valdosta State University

J.L. Newbern Middle School Scholarship ($500) – Nah’Torrie Nicki Hill, Spelman College

Kicks for Cats Scholarships ($500 each) – Sarah Barham, ABAC; William Watson, UGA; Quinai Payne, KSU; and Zymiriah Cooper, GSU

Lana N. Cason Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Myriah Bennett, University of Georgia

Mama Gale Thomas Eger Scholarship ($500) – Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia

Michelle “Belle” Garner Memorial Scholarships ($500 each) – Easton Lehman, VSU; Sarah Barham, ABAC

Pinevale Elementary School Scholarships ($500 each) – Kayla Grant, ABAC; and Zaymar Jackson, VSU

Raymond James Southeast Capital Investment Group Scholarship ($500) – Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia

Roosevelt Lowther Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Charniese Little, Georgia State University

S.L. Mason Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Kaln Connely, Georgia Southern University

Sallas Mahone Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Jack Townsend Steedley, University of Mississippi

SGMC Health Scholarships ($1,000 each) – Vivian Cochran, UGA; Myriah Bennett, UGA

Superintendent’s Leadership Scholarship ($1,000) – William Watson, University of Georgia

Valdosta City Schools Foundation Scholarships ($1,000 each) – William Watson, UGA; and Malcolm Thomas, GSU

Valdosta Early College Academy Scholarship ($500) – Michael Melekh Ferguson, Valdosta State University

Valdosta High School Scholarship ($500) – Rhaniah Meshele Payne, Mercer University

Valdosta Middle School Scholarship ($500) – Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia

W.G. Nunn Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Myriah Micah Bennett, University of Georgia

Dr. Craig Lockhart, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools, praised the accomplishments of the scholarship recipients.

“These students represent the very best of Valdosta City Schools,” Lockhart said. “We are proud of their achievements and grateful to the many donors who make these scholarships possible to support their future success.”

For more information about scholarship opportunities or to support the Valdosta City Schools Foundation, contact Jennifer Steedley at 229-671-6065.