Sheriff’s office arrests fugitive as part of two-week investigation Published 3:19 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man as part of an extensive investigation.

Fugitive Kendarious Pierce of Valdosta was wanted on a litany of felonies, including armed robbery in Lowndes County.

Pierce has been wanted on the outstanding warrants since 2023.

During this investigation that took place over the period from May 1-15, the sheriff’s office located significant amounts of narcotics, marijuana and stolen firearms.

Through its investigations, sheriff’s investigators conducted several searches through its execution of search warrants.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kenny Busby said in the release that they located the following evidence:

• About one kilogram of methamphetamine.

• About two ounces of both powder and crack cocaine.

• About one pound of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or Molly.

• About five pounds of marijuana

• Several ounces of suspected Alpha PVP or a derivate thereof, common street drug named, “Molly”

• Illegally possessed firearms, three of which were stolen

• About $30,000 in U.S. currency believed to be derived from the distribution of drugs in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

Busby said the sheriff’s office anticipates further arrests and possible federal prosecution of offenders through the United States Attorney’s Office Project Safe Neighborhood initiative.