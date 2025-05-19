Suspect arrested during VHS break-in Published 5:20 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

VALDOSTA — Late Monday afternoon, the Valdosta City Schools issued a statement about a break-in earlier in the day at Valdosta High School.

“During the early morning hours of May 19, 2025, before students arrived on campus, an individual unlawfully entered Valdosta High School,” said the statement from Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations for the school system. “While inside, he triggered multiple fire alarms and entered a classroom, where he was discovered by school staff. Law enforcement was contacted, and the individual was taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree burglary.”

The school system did not name the suspect nor provide his age in the statement.

“We understand the concern a situation like this can cause for our faculty, staff, students, and community,” the statement said. “The safety of everyone on our campuses remains our top priority. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly and will continue working with our safety team and law enforcement partners to strengthen protocols and ensure a secure environment.”