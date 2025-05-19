Vikings chase three-peat in state title showdown with Walton Published 10:25 am Monday, May 19, 2025

VALDOSTA— With a three-peat on the line, the Lowndes Vikings will travel to Coolray Field on Tuesday to take on Walton in the GHSA Class 6A state championship series.

After opening the season with a young roster, Lowndes has steadily climbed back to the title stage behind a mix of growth, grit, and belief in each other. Head coach Ryan Page said the Vikings’ progress over the course of the year has put them in a position to contend once again.

“They have gotten better and better over the year, and I am just super proud of them for that,” stated Coach Page. “When the kids in your program believe in team-oriented goals, then you’ve got a shot to win, and that’s what we have right now.”

The Vikings’ road to the finals included a redemption win over Etowah in the playoffs, an opponent who handed Lowndes an early-season loss. Page said that turnaround reflects how much his team has grown.

Now, Lowndes faces a Walton team that mirrors their own strengths. Both teams are disciplined, consistent, and capable of executing in high-pressure moments. According to Page, the series could be decided by the smallest of margins.

“It is going to come down to which team can execute, which team can get the big hits and make the least amount of mistakes,” he said.

With confidence high in the Viking dugout and a championship-caliber mentality fueling their postseason run, the team now heads to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville for what promises to be a tightly contested series.

Games one and two are set for Tuesday, with game three to follow as Lowndes looks to secure its third consecutive state title.