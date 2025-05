American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 26 Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The American Legion is seeking volunteers to assist in placing flags on veteran graves at Sunset Hill Cemetery starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 25.

The American Legion, 1301 Williams St., will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, in Sunset Hill Cemetery.

The public is invited to attend.