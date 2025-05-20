FEMA hosts housing resource fair in hard-hit Lowndes County Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

VALDOSTA — As Georgia continues its long road to recovery from Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby, the Federal Emergency Management Agency remains committed in its mission to support survivors every step of the way.

This commitment was on full display during the two-day housing resource fair hosted in Lowndes County, where community members gathered in Valdosta to find solutions, ask questions and receive vital information to help stabilize their lives.

Lowndes County was amongst the areas significantly impacted by the disasters. From widespread flooding to infrastructure damage, the need for accessible, long-term recovery resources has been especially urgent here. Recognizing this, FEMA extended its support in the form of a two-day event showcasing the continued response and effort to reach every survivor.

“This wasn’t just an event, it was a direct response to the scale of need here,” said James Wood, FEMA media relations specialist. “When we see survivors continuing to struggle months after a storm, it tells us we still have work to do. That’s why we’re here. Not for a day, but for as long as it takes, to let survivors know and assure them that we remain committed to their recovery journey.”

The fair brought together federal, state and local partners to offer comprehensive services under one roof. Survivors connected with housing counselors, explored potential rental support and got help answering questions about FEMA applications and other paperwork. The multi-agency presence allowed residents to take immediate steps toward securing the resources they needed, whether it was housing-related, financial, or emotional support. The goal of this event was to help eligible survivors find affordable housing options that best fit their individual circumstance.

As of May 14, FEMA has approved more than 402,710 applications for assistance and has approved more than $369.5 million in assistance to survivors for Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby.

This includes more than $11.7 million in rental assistance to more than 4,839 Georgia families. Additionally, to date, FEMA secured long term housing for nearly 288 families. FEMA continues to reach out to survivors who may not have applied for assistance to let them know the housing options they can provide to them.

FEMA has approved more than $556.1 million in public assistance to help communities remove debris and pay for management costs incurred by the state due to Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby.

The agency’s message to Georgians remains clear: Recovery is not a one-time effort, it’s a sustained partnership and a team effort to serve survivors as they continue onto their journey of recovery.

“We want every survivor in Georgia to know we’re not going anywhere. Whether it’s through housing fairs, phone calls, or one-on-one conversations, FEMA is here to walk alongside you, before, during, and after disasters,” Wood said.

Hurricane Season for the Atlantic region is June-November, and FEMA offers resources to prepare for hurricane season, free of cost and meant to aid with preparedness for disasters and storms that could potentially head this way causing unpredictable widespread damage that could cause harm to family and loved ones. For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.