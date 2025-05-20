Generals, Valiants fall in state baseball playoffs Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

VALDOSTA — Baseball seasons came to an end last week for both Valwood and Georgia Christian in the Elite Eight round in the GIAA state playoffs.

Valwood won the middle game at Pinewood Christian, but could not come away with the Class 3A series. Georgia Christian was swept by Trinity Christian, 6-4 and 9-2 in Class 2A playoffs.

Camden Crump’s complete game shutout gave the Valiants a 2-0 win. Pinewood’s victories came by 3-2 and 11-1 scores.

Email newsletter signup

In the opener, Valwood took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, thanks to RBIs by Chase Helfer and Dywan Powell. The Patriots scored a two-spot in the sixth. Only two runs were earned against Colson Smith.

Two runs in the second were all the Valiants needed in game two. Smith had an RBI on a groundout and the other run scored on a miscue. Maddox Coile had three hits.

The third contest ended early. Pinewood jumped out early, scoring nine over the first three frames.

Powell homered for Valwood’s lone run.

Trinity Christian had a 6-0 lead in the opener before the Generals scored three in the fifth inning. The other run was in the sixth.

Mac Bowling hit a solo home run. Jett Guilliams drove in Carson Hanks to make it 6-4 in the sixth, but the Generals could not get any further magic.

Six players had a hit apiece for GCS. Guilliams went the distance on the hill. None of the runs against him were earned, according to official GameChanger stats.

Georgia Christian led 2-0 in the second contest, but Trinity Christian switched that to a 5-3 lead for themselves in the fourth. They pulled away further in later innings.

Bo Miller drove in both runs with a double. Both he and Guilliams had two hits.

Georgia Christian ends the year with an 18-7 record.