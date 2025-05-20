Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 17-21 Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Southside Library Boosters Inc. presents Valdosta’s 33rd annual Juneteenth Celebration June 17-21.

The first event scheduled is Black Tuesday, June 17 — a day to support Black-owned businesses in the community.

On Thursday, June 19, the community is encouraged to make the day a community “give back” day by completing community service work.

Additionally, the McMullen Southside Library at 527 Griffin Ave. will hold a book give-away from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Friday, June 20 will feature the annual Family Reunion beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening program and a fish fry at McMullen Southside Library. The

The Juneteenth Celebration kick-off program will be “What is Juneteenth, Why celebrate?” The program will be followed by the fish fry and an evening of music featuring the “African Drummers of Tallahassee” and the “Village of Aya,” an African dance troupe.

The celebration wraps up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 21, with the Juneteenth Festival at Payton Park, next to McMullen Southside Library. There will be live music and entertainment, presentation of a proclamation, vendors, food trucks, a kids play zone, African dance troupe and drummers, an African dance workshop, and lots of fun.

For vendors and additional information, call 229-253-8313 or 229-460-9019.