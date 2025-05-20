Pets of the week Published 6:05 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $55. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.

Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.

For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.