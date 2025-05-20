Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

ATLANTA — Even before a wildfire threatens, the American Red Cross, Georgia Region, is working behind the scenes to make sure people don’t have to face the worst alone.

“At the Red Cross we never stop preparing for disasters because we know they can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Adelaide Kirk, regional disaster officer for the Red Cross of Georgia. “It’s critical that people make their preparations too. Large disasters are occurring almost continuously, and it only takes one to change someone’s life forever.”

To prepare for wildfires, the Red Cross focuses on coordinating response plans and readying both volunteers and supplies. For example, the Red Cross coordinates closely with government officials and community partners to make sure people will have access to safe shelter, food and water, and critical relief supplies when needed. They’re also actively recruiting and training volunteers who will be ready to step up and help their neighbors. And finally, they’re checking that our local response vehicles and warehouses are stocked and ready to go if needed.

Email newsletter signup

With about 2,300 wildfires occurring annually in Georgia, the Red Cross is proactively providing resources to help the community prepare for such disasters.

Steps to get ready

Families may need to evacuate quickly with little notice in the event of a wildfire. Create a plan that includes how to stay connected with each other, where to go if evacuated, how to get there and where to stay.

Sign up for free local government emergency alerts, which will include important information such as evacuation orders in an emergency. Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time weather alerts, open shelter locations and expert advice in both English or Spanish.

How to help

People look to the Red Cross for assistance every day and volunteers help and support them on what often is one of their worst days. Because the Red Cross is operating in a state of continuous disaster response, there is an urgent need for new volunteers. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn more and sign up for free online training today.

There is a critical need for these key positions:

Disaster Action Team: Help families in the local community after a home fire or other disaster. DAT team members provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.

Shelter volunteers: Ensure needs of shelter residents are met and help them access additional services.

Disaster health/mental health services: Use professional skills as a licensed health care provider to help meet people’s immediate needs in emergency shelters and refer them for ongoing, specialized care.

Like the people it serves, the Red Cross is proud that its volunteers represent a wide array of cultures, backgrounds, ages, gender identities, lifestyles and beliefs. Everyone is welcome. Join them today.