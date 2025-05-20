SGMC Health performs its first endoscopic spine surgery Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

SGMC Health recently completed is first successful endoscopic spine surgery, marking a major milestone in expanding advanced, minimally invasive surgical options for the region.

The procedure was performed at SGMC Health Smith Northview by Eric Gee, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon. This accomplishment represents more than a year of preparation and commitment to innovation.

The groundbreaking surgery was made possible through SGMC Health’s partnership with Arthrex, a global leader in surgical technology and innovation. Arthrex has been at the forefront of orthopedics and sports medicine for more than four decades and has brought its pioneering approach to the field of spine surgery by developing tools and techniques that allow for ultra-minimally invasive procedures.

“Partnering with Arthrex allows us to use some of the most advanced technology available in spine care,” Gee explained. “With a single, small incision, we’re able to navigate directly to the source of the problem without damaging surrounding muscles or structures. The result is less pain, a lower risk of infection, and a much quicker recovery for patients.”

Endoscopic spine surgery, such as discectomy, is performed using a small endoscope roughly the width of a pencil. The endoscope provides a detailed view of the surgical site, allowing surgeons to treat conditions such as herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica and other degenerative spine issues with remarkable precision. Patients benefit from smaller incisions that prevent damage to key back muscles, a faster recovery and return to normal activity, reduced postoperative pain and lower reliance on narcotic pain medications.

“In many cases, this procedure can be performed in an outpatient setting, allowing patients to return home the same day,” said Randy Smith, chief operating officer at SGMC Health. “This is the kind of progress that makes a real impact in people’s lives.”

Eight out of 10 adults will experience back pain at some point in their lives. As one of the most complex and essential parts of the human body, the spine plays a critical role in movement and stability. When injured or affected by degenerative conditions, the impact can be life-altering. SGMC Health’s investment in next-generation surgical technology reflects its vision to be the destination of choice for healthcare services.

“This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a transformative chapter in spine care at SGMC Health,” said Smith.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.