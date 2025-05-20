SGMC Health receives Georgia HEART Impact Award for transformative Berrien Expansion Project Published 6:09 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

SGMC Health has been named the recipient of the prestigious Georgia HEART Impact Award by the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, recognizing the system’s extraordinary commitment to rural healthcare through its SGMC Health Berrien Expansion Project.

This honor celebrates hospitals that demonstrate the transformative power of Georgia HEART tax credit contributions to improve access to healthcare and patient outcomes.

The award specifically highlights SGMC Health’s use of HEART funding to help build a state-of-the-art, 26,000-square-foot emergency department on its Berrien campus. The facility, which officially opened in December 2024, marks a new era of care for Berrien County and the surrounding rural communities.

Email newsletter signup

The new emergency department replaced the former four-room facility with nine advanced treatment rooms, including larger trauma and specialty care rooms, enhanced monitoring systems and upgraded support spaces, all designed to better meet the increasing demand for emergency services in the region.

“This recognition is a testament to the collective effort of our healthcare professionals, community leaders, donors, and supporters who made this vision a reality,” said Hilary Gibbs, vice president of support services and chief development officer. “The Georgia HEART Program allowed us to convert tax dollars into life-saving infrastructure that will serve generations of South Georgians.”

Since its inception, the Georgia HEART Hospital Program has provided a critical lifeline to rural hospitals across the state. For SGMC Health Berrien, contributions made through HEART were vital in funding the expansion, illustrating the profound impact of community-supported healthcare investments.

“Every gift has helped transform rural healthcare,” said Gibbs. “This award reflects the heart and soul of a community that came together for a common good.”

Since opening in 1965, SGMC Health Berrien has served as a cornerstone of its community, providing a full spectrum of medical care, including emergency services, inpatient and outpatient care, 3-D mammography, geriatric psychiatric care and more.

Georgia HEART is a dollar-for-dollar state income tax credit that allows Georgians to choose where their tax dollars go, directly supporting rural hospitals such as SGMC Health’s Berrien and Lanier campuses. Georgia HEART is currently accepting applications for 2025 tax credits. Completing the HEART tax credit application takes less than a minute. Credits are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so reserve a spot today by visiting georgiaheart.org.