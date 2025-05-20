SGMC Health welcomes Clements as human resources director Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

April Clements has joined SGMC Health \ as the health system’s Director of Human Resources.

With more than 35 years of extensive experience in the human resources field across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, utilities, manufacturing and telecommunications, Clements brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic leadership to SGMC Health.

In her new role, Clements will oversee talent acquisition, HR operations, Total Rewards and employee health and wellness across SGMC Health. Her focus will be on strengthening HR partnerships, enhancing employee experiences and supporting the system’s mission to improve the lives of all it serves.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m thrilled to join the SGMC Health team and make Valdosta my new home,” said Clements. “Relocating from Ohio, I’m certainly looking forward to the warmer climate, but more importantly, I’m excited about the opportunity to apply my skills and experience to help shape the future of human resources here. I’m passionate about building strong partnerships with our leaders and employees as we evolve our culture and grow together.”

Clements’ educational background includes a bachelor of science in industrial management from the University of Akron and a master of science degree in organizational learning and leadership from the University of Idaho. She also holds the prestigious Senior Certified Professional credential from the Society for Human Resource Management, known as SHRM-SCP.

Throughout her career, Clements has led initiatives in benefits administration, compensation, talent acquisition and retention, employee and labor relations, leadership development and succession planning. She has a proven track record of building HR functions that support organizational goals while fostering employee engagement and well-being.

Outside of her professional life, Clements is a proud mother to one daughter and an active supporter of animal welfare, volunteering with Doberman Underground Animal Rescue.

“We are excited to welcome April to our leadership team,” said Brenda Alexander, chief human resources officer and vice president of the physician network. “Her deep HR expertise, collaborative approach, and commitment to positive organizational culture make her a tremendous asset to SGMC Health as we continue to grow and enhance our services.”

SGMC Health employs more than 3,200 dedicated team members across four hospital campuses and more than 30 primary and specialty care locations throughout South Georgia, serving as one of the region’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org.