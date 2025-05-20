VHS senior Myriah Bennett selected as a 2025 Gates Scholar Published 6:23 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Valdosta High School senior Myriah Bennett has been awarded the Gates Scholarship, one of the most competitive and prestigious scholarships in the nation. This award recognizes outstanding minority high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional leadership, academic excellence and personal achievement.

This fall, Bennett will attend the University of Georgia, where she plans to major in biological engineering with aspirations of becoming a pharmacologist. She credits her mentors, John Miller and Karen Cook of the Students Mentoring in Life and Education program, for encouraging her to pursue the scholarship.

“I immediately started screaming, crying, and thanking God,” Bennett recalled upon receiving the news. “It was such a relief to know that my hard work and sacrifices were not in vain.”

Bennett expressed deep gratitude for the Valdosta City Schools community, especially teachers Donna Hall and Eleshia Turner, who wrote her letters of recommendation. She also thanked Aqila Blankumsee and Cherelle Townsend (a 2011 Gates Scholar) for helping her prepare for the intensive interview process. Her support system — including her mother, grandparents and brother — also played a key role in refining her scholarship essays.

Selected from a pool of more than 48,000 applicants, Bennett is one of only 750 scholars nationwide to receive the Gates Scholarship. The award covers the full cost of college attendance, including tuition, fees, room and board, transportation and books. As part of the program, Bennett also will participate in the Gates Scholarship Summer Institute, where she will have access to resources, mentorships,and a powerful professional network to support her success in college and beyond.

“Myriah Bennett is the epitome of Wildcat Excellence,” said Dr. Johnnie Marshall, principal of Valdosta High School. “From excelling in advanced placement and dual enrollment courses to serving as senior class president, marching band auxiliary dance team captain, and participating in over nine school clubs and numerous community service projects, Myriah exemplifies what it means to be a well-rounded and dedicated scholar. I am extremely proud of her accomplishments as a 2025 Gates Scholarship recipient and look forward to the great things she will achieve in the future.”