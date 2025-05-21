Anastasia: S. Ga. Drama Kidz story Published 10:24 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

VALDOSTA – “Anastasia: The Musical” brings to life the legend of the Russian princess who survived the execution of her royal family during the Bolshevik Revolution.

South Georgia Drama Kidz recreates early 20th century Moscow this weekend on the stage of the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

“Anastasia: The Musical” does not include the devilish machinations of tsarist advisor Rasputin but rather focuses on the tale of the lost princess, said Jana Scott, show director.

“This is a story of loss of identity and family, and the rediscovery of a new identity and family,” she said.

“Anastasia” marks the fourth Drama Kidz musical directed by Scott. Her day job is bookkeeping but for the past two months, she has spent at least two evenings per week and her Saturdays working with more than 40 children and youths to rehearse the show.

For this week – show week, Scott is on vacation from her full-time job to spend more time rehearsing and preparing for the three performances scheduled for May 24 and 25.

Scott is quick to say she doesn’t do it alone.

Ashley Grover, who has directed past Drama Kidz shows, returns as choreographer. Lu Baxa, Maggie Smith and David Smith, Drama Kidz founders, work with Wendell Campbell as show producers; Baxa also heads the costume department; Maggie Smith runs props and is stage manager. Joe Mason continues to be everywhere, serving as this show’s music director; he is also a full-time faculty member with Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance, regularly works with Theatre Guild Valdosta and is part of Peach State Summer Theatre.

With the book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, audiences of all ages can expect a show of beauty, drama and perseverance.

South Georgia Drama Kidz presents “Anastasia: The Musical,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 24, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 25, old VHS Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Blvd.

More information, visit southgeorgiadramakidz.com.