Vikettes 2nd, Vikings 3rd at state golf tournament Published 5:43 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

VALDOSTA — Lowndes golf teams enjoyed a home links advantage earlier this week, both finishing in the top five at the GHSA Class 6A state tournament.

Both boys and girls played at Kinderlou Forest. The Vikettes were second in Class 6A to Lambert, which won its sixth consecutive championship.

Lambert had a 421 total to win by 69 strokes over Lowndes. Two of the three counting scores for the Lady Longhorns were under par for the tournament.

Email newsletter signup

Catherine Odom was best on the Kinderlou links for the Vikettes, totaling 155. Her second day total was a +3 75 which saw Odom fire two birdies on the front nine. She also had two front-nine birdies in her first round.

Odom was seventh overall on the individual leaderboard.

Sophia Martin shot 165, scoring 82 on the first day of the tournament. Kayla Lee also contributed to Lowndes’ final score with a two-day 170. Lee had a birdie on each day.

Cannon Langdale fired a 186 over two days. Lowndes split between Miley Hughes and Taylor Akins for their other roster spot. Hughes’ 96 first day included a birdie. Akins had two birdies in her 90 score on Tuesday.

Cherokee’s boys had a -5 on the second day of state to edge Carrollton. Both teams had a 585 score.

Led by a -2 from Mason Pate on the final day, the Vikings were third at Kinderlou Forest. Lowndes had a two-day total of 591, just six shots off the top two teams.

Pate shot a four-over 76 on the first day total of 146. Though Pate had the best individual round for any Viking, Noah Davis had the best tournament with a total of 144, finishing at even par overall.

Davis was a one-under 71 through the first 18. His front nine and back nine were both strong — two birdies in first nine holes and three on the back nine. He had three more birdies on the final day of competition and fifth overall as an individual.

Camden Yager had a two-day total of 152. Kaleb Shiver was the other counting score for LHS at 154. Yager’s second day included an eagle on the No. 11 hole.

Jackson Arnold finished at 157 and Jimmy Cohen at 158 to complete the lineup.

Richmond Hill was fourth with a total of 600, nine shots behind Lowndes. Colquitt County placed sixth.

Four boys finished with below-par total scores, led by Ledger Conley of Richmond Hill at 139 (-7).

Grace Lee of Lambert was the girls low medalist at 135 (-9). Teammate Athens Yoo was second with Camden County’s Georgia Blount coming in third.

Richmond Hill’s girls were third in 6A, three strokes behind Lowndes. Tift County was sixth and Camden County placed 11th in the 12-team field.