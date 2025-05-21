Walton sweeps Lowndes in title series Published 10:43 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

LAWRENCEVILLE— With relentless pressure, the Walton Raiders swept Lowndes in two games Tuesday to win the GHSA Class 6A state baseball championship at Coolray Field. The Raiders shut out the Vikings 7-0 in game one before finishing the job with a 10-3 win in game two.

Game 1

Walton opened the series with a statement performance on the mound. Hyland Brown tossed a complete-game shutout, limiting Lowndes to just three hits over seven innings. Brown struck out three, walked two, and faced 25 batters on 92 pitches.

The Raiders wasted no time on offense, plating two runs in the top of the first. After a leadoff walk and a single, Jackson Taylor scored on a groundout, and Walker Killimett came home on an infield single by Parker Dastou to make it 2-0.

Email newsletter signup

Lowndes threatened early with a leadoff single from Matthew Kerrigan in the bottom of the first, but Walton’s defense held firm. The Vikings put runners on base in the third and fifth innings, but each time saw the rally erased by fielder’s choices or double plays.

Walton added to its lead with three more runs in the fourth and fifth. RBI hits from Wyatt Reuter, Todd Haley, and a sacrifice fly from William Crowell extended the lead to 5-0. In the sixth, Killimett and Logan Wideman each notched RBIs to put the game out of reach.

Lowndes starter Brinson Rountree allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings. Relievers Michael Fletcher and Cole Bennett finished out the game, but Walton’s balanced offense continued to apply pressure until the final out.

Game 2

Lowndes looked ready to flip the script in game two, striking first with a three-run opening inning. Kerrigan led off with a single, Cason Fletcher was hit by a pitch, and Noah Burnham drove in a run with a double. Tyler Parker followed with a two-RBI single to center, giving the Vikings a 3-0 lead.

But the lead did not last.

In the bottom half, Walton exploded for six runs off Lowndes starter Garrett Moon. RBI hits from Dastou, Matthew Haber, Reuter, and Haley quickly erased the deficit and swung momentum permanently back in Walton’s favor.

Lowndes had its chances to rally. The Vikings put runners in good positions in the fourth and fifth innings, but could not cash in. Walton’s bullpen—anchored by Ahren Smith’s 3.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts—shut the door and allowed just one hit over the final four frames.

Meanwhile, Walton kept adding insurance. Killimett put up his third RBI with a single in the third. In the sixth, the Raiders tacked on three more runs, aided by a pair of singles and an error by Lowndes.

Lowndes pitchers combined to give up 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits. Despite doubles from Derrick Carter, Burnham, and Westin Hancock, the Vikings could not match Walton’s relentless offense.

Lowndes, who entered the finals with momentum and grit, ends its postseason as state runners-up, fighting to the finish against a formidable opponent.